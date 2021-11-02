The Wood River City Council on Monday green-lighted an agreement with Heartlands Conservancy to develop a bike trail master plan for the city.
Mayor Tom Stalcup says the plan, which will cost the city approximately $60,000 and take about a year to complete, will pave the way to more grants.
The council approved four ordinances for three Public Service Department projects: the East End Detention Project, the Sewer Separation Project and the Wood River Avenue Phase 1 and 2 Project.
Stalcup tells the Big Z the city expects to begin the East End Detention Project within 60 days; the project aims to reduce standing water near the Kia dealership to facilitate development. The ordinance is a requirement for a low-interest Illinois Environmental Protection Agency loan for the $2.3 million project.
The city postponed the Wood River Avenue project until next year because the sewer separation project affects Wood River Avenue. The ordinance updates the engineering agreement with Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab.
The sewer project will provide separate lines for stormwater and sewage so untreated wastewater is not released into the Mississippi River.
Bill Dettmers gave a letter to the council criticizing council members Leroy Duncan and Scott Tweedy for their Oct. 18 votes on retaining a consultant to seek ways to finance a planned recreation center. At issue was whether the city should include bonds, which sometimes require a public vote, as one of the financing mechanisms.
Dettmers’ letter asks the City Council to call for a referendum on financing the recreation center.