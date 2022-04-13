As the Illinois American Water Company sewer separation project in Alton continues, the main impact continues to be on Alby Street. Work has moved north, with crews this week moving the closure to the area between 10th and 13th Streets. 12th Street will be closed from Alby to Easton Street. Southbound traffic on Alby Street will need to use Blair Avenue to access Henry Street.
There are some other closures as well, highlighted on a map you can see at the top of the page. Water company spokesperson Karen Cotton tells The Big Z surface restoration will start as soon as weather permits.
Elsewhere around the city, Danforth Street pavement restoration has started and will be completed in the next week or so, weather dependent. The alley south of McKinley east of Lincoln is back open to traffic, with pavement restoration beginning soon. And most of the work is done in the Shields Valley area, with only a small bit of pavement restoration left to do on Greenwood Street.