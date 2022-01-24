Tuesday, January 25 – Monday, January 31, 2022:
The Downtown Library will offer curbside services only. Please call the library, use our SHARE Mobile Library app, or go online to order materials. Materials may be picked up and returned at the Downtown Library. Fine payment, notary, and voter registration services are available in our vestibule only—masks are required for these services. Browsing and computer use is not available.
The Genealogy & Local History Library will answer telephone and email inquires only; the facility will be closed to visitors. Please email genealogy@haynerlibrary.org or call 618-462-0677, option 3.
Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall will remain open to the public for full services, including: circulation, Reference, computers, faxing, copying, browsing, notary, voter registration, etc. Masks are required upon entering the library.
All Hayner Library locations will operate under our current hours during this time. Exception: The Genealogy & Local History Library will not be available for telephone or email inquiries on Wednesday, January 26, from 5:00-7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, February 1 – Monday, February 28, 2022:
- The Downtown Library will operate curbside Monday–Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- The Genealogy & Local History Library will answer telephone and email inquiries Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
- Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall will operate Monday-Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (normal business hours).