The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club has named its Student of the Year. Recent Alton High School graduate Abigail Hasty is the 25th student honored as Student of the Year and will receive a $6,000 scholarship as recognition of her outstanding academic record and participation in school and community activities.
During her four years at Alton High School, she has participated in Chamber Strings and Pit Orchestra, tutored fellow students, performed with The Symphonic Orchestra, served as President of National Honor Society, and kept at least a 4.5 GPA, which earned her a Platinum Alpha Award - the highest educational distinction offered at AHS. Hasty also represented Illinois during her work with the American Battlefield Trust’s Youth Leadership Team this past year. She also volunteers monthly as a preschool teacher at Cornerstone Church and will work at a summer camp for foster care children of Madison County. Hasty will be attending the University of Illinois at Springfield this fall.
Also honored at the June meeting, were Bryce Christner of Alton and Brandon Dunsing of Brighton with the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club William E. Moyer Vocational Arts and Science Scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. Both are attending Lewis and Clark Community College.