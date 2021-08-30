Penalties for Illinoisans who don’t slow down and move over just got tougher as the governor signed two new laws to make penalties harsher for violating Scott’s Law.
Also known as the Move Over Law, Scott’s Law requires motorists to shift over a lane to give first responders more space.
State police trooper and Public Information Officer Joshua Robinson says House Bill 3656 clarifies specifically what drivers must do in particular situations when nearing a vehicle on the side of the road while the other law ups the ante.
“It used to be you could have your license suspended and have a fine for not less than $250, not more than $10,000, just for your first offense,” he said. “Now Senate Bill 1913 adds you can also be ordered to serve community service.”
Robinson says they’ve gotten tougher because apparently what they’ve been doing isn’t enough.
“We’ve seen a need with this increase in accidents and injuries and deaths to our troopers and other responders that we need to have more penalties in place; we need to get the point across,” he said.
Despite the Move Over Law, crashes keep happening, Robinson says.
“To date right now we have had 17 squad cars stuck along the roadway due to motorists disobeying the Move Over law, and 10 of these crashes happened in the first six weeks of 2021 — six squad cars were hit in just three days,” he said. “Many of these resulted in injuries, and we still have one trooper who is in critical condition.”
Robinson says in his experience drivers seem to be especially careless around emergency vehicles that aren’t police.
“It does seem that people tend to get over more for police because they probably know that we can take enforcement action right away if we see them violating that law,” he said.
The added laws go into effect Jan. 1.