An Alabama woman has pled guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and will serve a life sentence for a 2019 triple homicide in Bethalto. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced the guilty plea on Friday of 30-year-old Brittany McMillan for the murders of 59-year-old Shari Yates, her son, 30-year-old Andrew Brooks, and 32-year-old John McMillian.
The bodies of Yates, Brooks, and McMillian were found on December 19, 2019, in a home on Mill Street in Bethalto. Authorities later apprehended McMillan with 41-year-old Brady Witcher, also of Alabama, in Hazelwood, Missouri. Both were charged with nine counts of first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery, and one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. Witcher is set to stand trial in Madison County next month. The life sentence handed down to McMillan is the maximum available under Illinois law. Madison County Circuit Judge Kyle Napp presided over the case.