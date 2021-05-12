Greater Alton Church Women United will celebrate May Friendship Day at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
This year’s theme is Making Room at the Table, Becoming One in 2021. It is open to the public; masks are required. The celebration will be at Millennium Temple Church of God In Christ, 801 Blair Ave. in Alton. The speaker will be Minister Annette Campbell, who was born and raised in Alton. She is the sixth child born into the Holoman family of 10 children. Campbell was instilled with Midwestern hospitality and values. Growing up in such a large family gave her a passion for helping people. A 1976 Alton High School grad, she has earned many certificates in ministry and discipleship throughout her life journey. She states her main goal in life was to help people to help themselves and even to help those that couldn’t but wanted to. Annette and husband, Anthony Campbell, ended up moving to California. They are the parents of three children and have nine grandchildren. Believing in making a success of all she does, Annette and Anthony returned to Alton in 2016 and were together for 42 years, before his passing. Annette enjoyed a career in healthcare for 16 years before retiring, which is where she gained her knowledge about wellness. Caring for and about people helped fuel her passion to encourage others to live a healthy lifestyle. Her current goal is to continue on that path only with different tools and skills by introducing many to a life with Christ. Annette loves reading, writing, God and family. As associate minister of Alton Community Church of God, her ministry helps people with basic needs such as food, clothing, and school supplies. One of her mottos is Dream Big and Just Get it Done!
To reserve a seat, call Shirley Scott program chairperson at (618) 978-0295, Unit President Pat Freeman at (618) 558-9912 or South Area Coordinator Joyce Elliott at (618) 462-7015.