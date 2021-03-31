Greater Alton Church Women United will host Good Friday services at noon Friday.
Good Friday is a Christian observance held two days before Easter Sunday and it commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ at Calvary. The host church for the service is Deliverance Temple, 1125 E. Sixth St. in Alton. Elder Gregory Harrison, the church’s pastor, will deliver the message. The service is open to the public. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing and wear masks.
The Church Women United of Alton will also serve as host of the virtual 2021 annual CWU-IL State Assemblyon April 16-17. Patricia Freeman, president of the Greater Alton Unit, can be reached at (618) 558-9912. Minister Joyce Elliott is the CWU-IL South Area coordinator and can be reached at (618) 462-7015.