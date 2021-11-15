While still part of the big picture, plans to rejuvenate the Grand Theater in Alton remain on hold.
The original plan was to have the theater reopened by its 100-year anniversary in December 2020, but then the global pandemic hit.
And with that, AltonWorks President Jayne Simmons said their focus changed.
She said their refocused plan includes maintaining all of their buildings including the Grand Theater and Hotel Stratford, keeping roofs on them, and making sure they are in good shape. You can hear the full interview with Simmons here: