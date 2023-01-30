Few things are as inspirational as genuine entrepreneurial success. The story of Foxes Boxes bakery is the unlikely tale of two people from separate continents finding not only each other but also a mutual passion for farming and baking which has led to a very popular and successful business in the local Riverbend area.
Tanya Fox grew up in London, England. After completing her college education there, she traveled to the United States where she worked for Disney in Florida. She met Brian Holmes who was stationed there during one of his two tours with the United States Air Force. Brian is a native of Wood River, having graduated from Roxana high school. The two married and moved to this area in May of 2007.
They started farming on the quarter-acre lot on which they lived, producing organic vegetables. “We started selling at farmers markets and did pretty well,” says Fox. They sold boxes of organic vegetables and shipped fresh peppers all over the United States.
Six years ago, the couple moved to an 11-acre farm north of Fosterburg and began growing flowers in addition to the vegetables. “We started growing flowers and I discovered I had a talent for putting them together,” explains Fox.
The couple created baked goods on the side, providing breads and pastries for Post Commons in Alton. Two years ago, the two had the opportunity to purchase First Stop Bake Shop in East Alton and started their own brick-and-mortar business. They sold bakery items as well as flowers from the business. “We didn’t have in-house dining but COVID was going on and people were more interested in carry-out anyway,” she says. “It worked out well.”
Continuing to grow and innovate as a business, Foxes Boxes is taking the next step and moving to a Bethalto location where they will add in-house dining, providing breakfast and lunch as well as their popular flowers. “The business has been doing well,” says Fox. “We’re playing it by ear and trying to make sure we keep everyone happy.”
Foxes Boxes offers several regular breakfast and lunch items in addition to daily specials. Cupcakes, cookies and a wide selection of baked goods are always available. The regular breakfast menu items also include kolaches with one of four different stuffings: bacon, egg and cheese; potato, egg and cheese; sausage gravy; and jalapeno popper. Other breakfast items include bagels, pitas and breakfast pizzas. Breakfast is served until 10:30am.
Fox explains that lunch options consist of a choice of four base items to which customers can add any one of a choice of four different toppings. The base can be salad, house-made rolls, house-baked pita or baked potato. Options for toppings include Philly cheesesteaks with either chicken or beef, chicken Caesar, gyros or Italian beef.
She says customer favorites are the biscuits and gravy, green garlic bread made in-house, kolaches and chocolate lasagna. The chocolate lasagna is a freezer box cake with layers of chocolate crumbs, chocolate pudding and whipped cream. Fox attributes the popularity of the business to the flavor and quality of the food. “Everything is fresh-made in house and from scratch,” she says.
She describes the new location as a bakery with eat-in facilities. Customers can also call ahead to order for take-out. In addition, curbside service will be available. When in season, fresh flowers will be available at the bakery. “Mason jars with flowers are available for ten dollars,” Fox explains. “If customers bring the jars back, we will fill them back up with flowers for five dollars.”
Birthday and celebration cakes are available for order. In addition, Fox says the bakery will accommodate special orders when requested such as for gluten-free items.
A grand opening ribbon-cutting for the new location was held on January 14. The business is now located at 515a North Bellwood in Bethalto at the old Imo’s Pizza location. The telephone number for Foxes Boxes is 618-251-8081. Business hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 7:30am until 2pm and Sunday from 8am until noon.
Fox points out the business is both veteran and female owned. She also notes they employ union workers. Information about specials and menu items can be found on Facebook by searching for “Foxes Boxes.”