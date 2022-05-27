It’s graduation night for the Class of 2022 at Alton High School. More than 400 seniors will be graduating this year as the event returns to an in-person ceremony at the Alton High gymnasium. Doors open at 5:30pm and those with tickets can sit in the gym, while overflow seating will be available in the auditorium and the cafeteria commons. Graduation begins at 7pm.
Alton High Assistant Principal Mike Brey says it’s good to be back to an in-person event:
Brey reminds that if you are attending, leave the gifts and balloons at home to give to the graduate after the ceremony and those sitting in the gym need to be in their seats no later than 6:45.
Shuttle buses will be running throughout the high school parking lot and also to Heartland Baptist Church next door. Expect increased traffic on Humbert Road before and after the ceremony.
The ceremony will be carried live at www.riverbender.com