Governor J.B. Pritzker joined with local dignitaries at the ceremony.
Pritzker announced $3 million is coming from the state for the Wedge Innovation Center project, through the “Rebuild Illinois” Downtowns and Main Streets Capital grants program.
"I couldn't be prouder of AltonWorks and I look forward to seeing what they do with their Rebuild Illinois award," said State Rep. Amy Elik (R-Alton) . "It is easy to see why their work is gaining attention across the State and I am glad the Governor is here to see it."
"Take a walk or drive down any Main Street in the Metro East, and you'll be met with character, historic buildings and cultural history,"said State Senator Kris Tharp (D-Bethalto)."The combined $7.6 million (state) investments into Alton, Collinsville and Edwardsville will create jobs for residents, modernize infrastructure, and encourage patrons and visitors to explore their local downtown."