John Simmons Wedge Innovation Center

Alton businessman John Simmons and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans on August 15, 2022 to turn the old Wedge Bank in Alton into Wedge Innovation Center 

Plans were unveiled Monday afternoon for a $21 million investment in downtown Alton.

John Simmons of AltonWorks said the Wedge Innovation Center will be located in the former Wedge Bank, built in 1904.

Simmons - Wedge Innovate 1.mp3

Governor J.B. Pritzker joined with local dignitaries at the ceremony.

Pritzker announced $3 million is coming from the state for the Wedge Innovation Center project, through the “Rebuild Illinois” Downtowns and Main Streets Capital grants program.

Wedge_FinalRendering[145556].jpg
"I couldn't be prouder of AltonWorks and I look forward to seeing what they do with their Rebuild Illinois award," said State Rep. Amy Elik (R-Alton) . "It is easy to see why their work is gaining attention across the State and I am glad the Governor is here to see it."
 
"Take a walk or drive down any Main Street in the Metro East, and you'll be met with character, historic buildings and cultural history,"said State Senator Kris Tharp (D-Bethalto)."The combined $7.6 million (state) investments into Alton, Collinsville and Edwardsville will create jobs for residents, modernize infrastructure, and encourage patrons and visitors to explore their local downtown."