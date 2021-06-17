The village of Bethalto, along with 29 other Metro East communities that participate in Good Energy's municipal electricity aggregation program, will see its program rates dip below Ameren Illinois' residential and small commercial rates when Ameren's summer rates begin in June.
Ameren's published rates will be considerably higher than the program rate, which is set at $0.04290 per kilowatt-hour. Ameren's summer residential and small commercial rates will be $0.04821 and $0.5349/kWh, respectively, from June through September 2021, and $0.04985 and $0.05558/kWh, respectively, for the non-summer months (October through May), resulting in an annual utility Price-to-Compare (PTC) of $0.04923/kWh for residential customers and $0.05481/kWh for small commercial customers.
According to Good Energy, the rate has additional positive aspects:
- The program rate is fixed for 24 months and will not change during that time, in contrast to Ameren's annual scheduled resets for summer and winter rates.
- Eligible account holders may opt into the program at any time and enjoy the same benefits of the program for the balance of the contract term.
- Under certain circumstances, Ameren may be able to request an increase in pricing through the Illinois Commerce Commission, having done so in the past.
- The municipal aggregation program allows a customer to opt out of the program at any time without any penalties or fees.
- If an account holder opts out and does not select an alternative supplier within 60 days, they will be required to stay with utility pricing for a minimum of one year as stipulated by the utility.
- Volatility in the marketplace has no impact on the program's pricing, while market volatility can significantly affect the utility's rate because there is no contractual agreement between the municipality and Ameren.
- Municipal aggregation programs have had the notable effect of driving the overall cost of electricity supply down. Since the inception of this program, utility rates have gone from nearly 6 cents per kWh to the mid to upper 4-cent range.
Residents who have previously opted out of the program may re-enroll if they meet eligibility requirements by calling Homefield Energy at (866) 694-1262 or email HomefieldCustCare@VistraCorp.com.
For additional information about the program or to determine which supplier a municipality contracts with, go to CSIMuniAgg.com or call (844) 686-4244.
NOTE: This is a press release from municipal electricity aggregation company Good Energy.