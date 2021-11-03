The Godfrey Village Board began discussions on the coming year’s tax levy, and following a brief conversation it looks like it will be roughly the same as last year.
Following years of decreases, the levy was frozen for the first time in 2018. Preliminary conversations held at last night’s meeting indicate trustees are leaning that way again.
Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick told trustees he would like to see a reduction in the levy, but Trustee Virginia Woulfe-Beile said she would prefer to stick with a freeze.
The board voted to move ahead with the freeze. In other business, the village approved just shy of $33,000 for the purchase of an electronic sign to be placed on the northwest corner of Lars Hoffman and Godfrey Road. The sign will be used to make announcements concerning village business and community events.