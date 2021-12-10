The village of Godfrey has agreed to pay half of the cost to fix the roof of Godfrey Firehouse No. 2 on West Delmar Avenue.
The village and the Godfrey Fire Protection District are two separate taxing bodies but have worked together in the past to the benefit of each.
Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick explained why the village is getting involved in this repair.
The Godfrey Fire Protection District will one day build a new firehouse at the site of the former Highway House Motel on Godfrey Road thanks to voter approval of a bond issue passed overwhelmingly by voters earlier this year. McCormick said the plan for the West Delmar firehouse building once the village takes possession of it is to turn it into a satellite location of sorts for the street department. The mayor says the current idea is that during the winter a couple of trucks could be parked there in order to respond more quickly to that area of town during winter weather.