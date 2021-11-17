The Village of Godfrey is making plans for salt storage this winter, but trustees are also looking toward future remedies for a need for more room. The board approved spending almost $197,000 on a shelter for rock salt. The original plan was to put it at the Herter Industrial Drive location, but that changed following discussion.
The new plan will see the truss canopy with fabric roof structure placed at the existing street department property at Godfrey Road and Winter Lane. Director of Maintenance Jim Lewis says with a second salt shed, he could keep enough salt on hand to make it through a rough winter.
He says gearing up for the winter, his crews have wrapped up their asphalting program for the season.
The plan to approve the contract with Stutz Excavating was passed 5-1, with Rick Lauscgke casting the lone no vote. A plan to create a larger facility is apparently in the works. Mayor Mike McCormick said during the discussion talks are underway that could eventually require land acquisition, but did not say where that land may be. Stutz Excavating submitted the only bid on the project, which will be paid for with MFT funds. The contract calls for a 15-working day build.