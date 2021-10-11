A Godfrey Road restaurant heavily damaged by a fire last October has finally reopened.
The Imo’s at the Piasa Center quietly reopened last Thursday afternoon but word quickly spread that Imo’s was back and ready for business. An early morning fire closed the business on Oct. 2, 2020.
The reopening plan was announced shortly after the fire was put out, but it took owners Tyler and Thomas Shereck of Godfrey a little more than a year to make good on that promise. They are still waiting for a few more tables and chairs for the dining room and a drive-up window is still planned within the next month.
The location dates back to 1992 when current Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick opened the business. The Shereck brothers are the third owners and have owned the Godfrey Road Imo’s since 2013. The restaurant, open seven days per week, currently has 20 employees and is hiring more.