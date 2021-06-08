The village of Godfrey is inviting residents to participate in a public workshop to help plan the future of parks, park amenities, and recreation opportunities in Godfrey. The workshop will be 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at Homer Adams Park, 6810 Godfrey Road, in the park pavilion. In the event of inclement weather, it will move indoors to the Village Hall meeting room. The workshop is open house style, so people may stop by any time and stay as long as they wish.
Do you have a great idea for Godfrey Parks? Is there an amenity you wish would be added or improved at your local park? Is there a recreation program missing in Godfrey? If you have ideas for the future of Godfrey parks, the village wants to hear from you. At the workshop, residents can map out what they want to see in parks, provide ideas for increased park services and recreation opportunities, review draft vision and goals, and review the plans for Glazebrook Park expansion.
The results from the community survey will also be available to view at the workshop. The survey was submitted online by more than 625 people during six weeks in fall 2020. The survey asked residents what they like or dislike about Godfrey parks, what kinds or changes or additions they would make, as well as questions about programs and events.
The open house-style workshop is the next step in creating Godfrey’s Parks and Open Space Master Plan, a framework that will guide park development and programming over the next decade. The input received from residents will be used to develop the plan’s recommendations. The last master plan was created in 2004 and updated in 2014. Since that time, there have been significant changes throughout Godfrey’s park system, prompting a need for a new plan. The planning process is being led by HeartLands Conservancy, the same organization that completed the Godfrey Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan in 2016. This plan is paid for in part by a grant from the Metro East Parks and Recreation Department.
For more information on the Godfrey Parks and Open Space Master Plan, contact Director of Parks and Recreation Todd Strubhart at (618) 466-1483 or tstrubhart@godfreyil.org.