Village of Godfrey representatives on March 27 held a soccer field dedication on new artificial turf soccer fields at Glazebrook Park.
“This was a great day for a great cause,” a village press release states.
Mayor Mike McCormick welcomed the friends and families of the honorees and all the individuals interested to the special occasion. He indicated how instrumental Tom Stone, a former standout soccer player at Alton Marquette, SIUE, and in the professional ranks, spearheaded the naming of the fields.
McCormick stated dedicating Field 1 in honor of Chris Kane and Field 2 in honor of Robert J. Walter Sr. was the right thing to do for the community. The two individuals whom the fields are named after are synonymous with community giving, and the new fields are a much-needed addition to the park and a great attraction to the area.
Parks and Recreation Board Chairman Mike Walters spoke about how important the two individuals were to the community and how McCormick was instrumental in getting the turf soccer fields put into play. Walters spoke how important it was to dedicate both fields to these two individuals who had a great sense of community involvement.
Walters spoke about how Field 1 is the first of its kind in the United States, and that if the village had to purchase this type of turf now, the cost would be higher by hundreds of thousands of dollars. The village was able to seize a great opportunity and had the foresight on this turf project to help save the village a great deal of money in the long run, Walters said.
Walters thanked three local State Farm Insurance agents, Eric Schrumpf, Blake Sonka, and Karen Wilson, who will be donating a state-of-the-art soccer scoreboard on the East side of Field 1.
“We honored some well-deserving individuals today, and I wish Tom Stone were here to do the honors of cutting the ribbon,” McCormick said.