In response to the storm that went through the Village of Godfrey last Friday, Mayor Mike McCormick has activated the Public Works Department to assist with pick-up and disposal of yard debris. Because employees are not permitted on private property, limbs and branches must be curbside and cannot be more than 8 inches in diameter.
To assure pick-up, contact Godfrey’s Public Works Department at 618-466-3133 to share your address; if no answer, please leave a message. Pick-up will run from 6/21 – 6/28. Last week the village issued a State of Emergency in order to extend the yard waste burn ordinance. Burning for yard debris will be allowed in the Village through Wednesday, July 6th. As stated in the ordinance, burning will only be allowed on Wednesdays and Saturdays during the emergency period from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.