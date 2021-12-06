Godfrey’s director of economic development is publishing an e-newsletter to keep residents informed of village economic news. Focusing primarily on business opportunities, it will also feature upcoming events and ways for residents to get involved. The first edition of The Villager was published in November.
Godfrey Economic Developer Jim Mager tells the Big Z the village has weathered the pandemic fairly well and there are signs businesses want to locate there, especially along Godfrey Road:
Mager says the new car wash behind QuikTrip, a coffee shop planned near Ramona Place, and a Dollar Tree across from Walmart are just a few examples of current activity in Godfrey. The December edition of The Villager is online and can be seen here.