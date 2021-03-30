Godfrey Trustee and candidate for mayor Mark Stewart has been walking neighborhoods throughout Godfrey and has heard some sad and frightening stories about stormwater issues.
“As I talk to the residents, I have heard some horrific stories about cars being flooded in the streets, basements flooded out and people having to rush to put up sandbags to keep the water out. We are not talking homes on the river or near a levy, but in the middle of Godfrey,” Stewart said. “I hear their concerns and I am 100 percent committed to doing something about it. We will provide more stormwater solutions for all the areas that need the work done. I will introduce plans and the funding to back it up and we will get it done.”
Stewart’s Stormwater Solutions Initiative is not an “empty promise or pie in the sky dream”; it is a workable plan the Village can afford, without additional taxes, that will complete the entire list of priority stormwater projects, starting immediately.
“I will introduce a $6 million, four-year plan for stormwater projects with funding coming from $3 million in sewer sale funds, and the balance from general revenue sources or reserves,” Stewart said. “We can definitely do this, and it is needed.
“Plus, we will not stop with the priority list. We will work hard to discover all the issue areas and form a working list to continue the work until these issues are behind us.”
Details about Mark and his solutions for Godfrey can be found at MarkStewartforGodfreyMayor.com.