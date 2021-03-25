Godfrey Trustee and candidate for mayor, Mark Stewart, has been walking neighborhoods throughout Godfrey and has been hearing a common theme in most places: “We want better streets!”
“As I talk to the residents, I hear this common theme all over town, ‘We need better streets, and they need to be maintained and kept clean’ andI understand their concerns and I plan to do something about it,” Stewart said. “We will provide better-quality streets and eliminate oil and chip in neighborhoods for all the areas that need this work done. I will introduce plans and the funding to back it up and we will get it done.”
Stewart’s Stronger Streets Initiative is not an “empty promise or pie in the sky dream,” it is a workable plan the village can afford, without additional taxes, that will begin to bring all the streets up to par immediately, starting with those in the worst condition.
“I will introduce a $5 million, four-year plan for street projects with funding coming from $3 million in sewer sale funds, and the balance from motor fuel taxes and other general revenue sources or reserves,” Stewart said. “We can definitely do this, and it is needed.
“Plus, we will fire up the street sweeper and other equipment to keep the streets maintained and clean, and that is something all areas of the village would appreciate.”
If you want a mayor who will put the Godfrey residents first, then Mark Stewart is your candidate for Godfrey mayor. Vote early or on Election Day April 6 and vote Mark Stewart for Godfrey Mayor.
Details about Mark and his solutions for Godfrey can be found at MarkStewartforGodfreyMayor.com.