The first dirt flew from shovels Friday as the village of Godfrey embarked on the Phase 1 expansion of Glazebrook Park off Stamper Lane.
Mike Walters, Madison County Board member and chairman of the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Board, called it a great day for Godfrey. He thanked village trustees, Mayor Mike McCormick and the park board for their gradual approach to adding amenities to the 120-acre park.
The expansion will include at least four pickleball courts, fitness stations, an inclusive playground, a splash pad, two 30- by 30-foot shelters, a concession stand and new restrooms.
McCormick tells the Big Z construction work will start in early October and involve leveling the ground. He says facilities ideally will open by next summer.
The park’s origins date to 1999, with the late Norma Glazebrook’s vision of building a corn maze, soccer fields, playground and picnic shelter on 40 acres of donated farmland. In the mid-2000s, Godfrey bought an additional 80 acres, building baseball fields, a concession stand, and restrooms. A $400,000 Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources in 2018 funded the latest expansion.