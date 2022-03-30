Registration for Godfrey Park and Recreation baseball and softball leagues wraps up at the end of the week, but a late registration period will also be offered. Numbers have been pretty consistent in recent years, with the village offering a fall ball option last year as the state started to relax pandemic health guidelines.
Godfrey Park and Recreation Director Chris Logan tells The Big Z they can always use extra umpires.
For more information call the office at 618-466-1483 or go to: https://teamsideline.com/Layouts/evolved/Home.aspx?d=0mOzsuqzZyU7gSHr8ux7pQ%3d%3d