The Godfrey Fire Protection District will be moving dirt in a month or so as they prepare to build a new firehouse on the land that was once the Highway House motel. The final details are expected to be approved at a meeting of the district board next week. Voters approved a tax levy in early 2021 to pay for the project.
It’s a story we have been following since the plan was first proposed in January 2021. Godfrey Fire Protection District Secretary / Treasurer Gerard Fischer tells The Big Z they are getting excited as construction nears.
We have a link to the construction page here: https://sites.google.com/smwilson.com/godfrey-fire-house/home. The plan is to have dirt moving in October and the new firehouse completed by the end of 2023. The Godfrey Fire Protection District will meet at 5pm Monday, August 29th in the community room at Liberty Bank on Godfrey Road.