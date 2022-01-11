The Godfrey Fire Protection District Chief credits great teamwork amongst first responders and others on the scene of an explosion and fire Friday in dealing with the situation effectively, especially in the frigid temperatures. Not much is left of the Hatch & Kirk warehouse in the 4,700 block of Humbert Road. But the surrounding buildings were spared any damage.
A cause is yet to be determined. Chief Eric Cranmer tells The Big Z the initial call came in as a small chemical explosion.
He says the village’s public works department delivered salt to the site to deal with the freezing of the water that was being poured on the fire. In addition to the Godfrey Fire Protection District, firefighters from departments in Alton, Brighton, Fosterburg, Wood River, and Black Jack, Missouri were on scene, while the Bethalto Fire Department manned station 1 and covered calls. No injuries were reported and the company plans to rebuild.