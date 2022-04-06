The Village of Godfrey has finalized a promise to help repair the roof of Godfrey Firehouse #2 on West Delmar Avenue. The village board voted in December to pay half of the cost to fix the roof, and approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Godfrey Fire Protection District at Tuesday night's meeting.
The village and the Godfrey Fire Protection District are two separate taxing bodies but have worked together in the past to the benefit of each. Why is the village getting involved in this repair? Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick explains.
McCormick says the plan for the firehouse once the village takes possession of it is to turn it into a satellite location of sorts for the street department. The thought is that during the winter a couple of trucks could be parked there in order to respond quicker to that area of town when the snow or ice falls. Trustee Jeff Weber also suggested the village be open to selling if a buyer comes along.