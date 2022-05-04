Thousands of people traditionally flock to Godfrey's Glazebrook Park Family Fun Fest and the accompanying fireworks show. The Godfrey Village Board has decided to go forward with the fireworks this year, and the festival returns this year too, according to Park and Recreation Department Director Chris Logan.
He tells the Big Z the board approved spending $15,000 on the pyrotechnics display.
The board approved the proposal by J&M Displays for the fireworks show. As is tradition, the Family Fun Fest and fireworks will be held on July 4.