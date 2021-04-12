Each year, Resurrection Lutheran Church of Godfrey takes up a “Thankoffering” from its members.
As part of the church's outreach goal to spread the message of Jesus to help others, it is primarily used to help people and organizations within the community. This year, a total of $2,440 was collected and $610 was presented to four organizations: Oasis Women’s Center, Boys & Girls Club of Alton, Five A’s Humane Society and Riverbend Head Start.
"For those of you who are very observant, you’ll notice the checks in the picture were for $604," a church press release states. "We made a mistake when writing those out … the amount was really $610! We truly appreciate all these organizations do to help our community."