Godfrey candidates answered residents’ questions during a forum March 18 at Village Hall.
Don Huber moderated the event, co-sponsored by the North Alton Godfrey Business Council and the East End Improvement Association.
Voters in the April 6 consolidated election will elect a mayor, clerk and three trustees. Early voting will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 22-26 and March 29-April 1 at Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road.
Huber posed five questions to the mayoral candidates, incumbent Mayor Mike McCormick and current village Trustee Mark Stewart.
Both agreed Godfrey should continue to contract with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, saying deputies provide excellent service and it’s an efficient use of tax dollars.
They also concurred on allowing cannabis dispensaries to open in the village, agreeing that residents would benefit from additional tax revenue.
Another point of agreement was to support a $7.5 million bond issue for the Godfrey Fire Protection District to build a new fire station. Stuart said a single fire house would be more efficient; McCormick said public safety is one his top priorities.
On infrastructure improvements, McCormick said over the last five or six years, 21 miles of streets have been repaired based on a prioritized list. He said he favors park improvements and about $750,000 in stormwater projects have been completed.
Stewart said he’ll introduce a $5 million road initiative using asphalt overlay and eliminating oil and chip in residential areas. He also would work on a $6 million plan for priority stormwater projects. He would pay for it mostly with proceeds from the sale of the village’s wastewater plant.
Asked about the plant’s sale, Stewart said the funds should go back into basic infrastructure.
“If you don’t believe that, you can go look at some of the problems,” he said. “Cars are flooded in the street; people have sandbags against their patio doors to keep stormwater out of their house.”
McCormick said using the sale proceeds ultimately is up to trustees. The funds are now earning interest in savings accounts, he said.
“As far as spending that money, I have no desire to spend that money,” he said.
In his follow-up comments, McCormick criticized what he called a negative campaign against him.
He said he does not believe the village needs a city manager.
“I’m capable of doing everything required, and I’ve been doing it for the past 12 years,” he said. “In fact, I’ve been doing it so well that until this year I have run unopposed.”
He addressed criticism of village employees over issues with faulty street materials.
“We worked countless hours to correct this problem,” he said.
The claims that Godfrey has a credit problem also is groundless, the mayor said.
“Godfrey is in excellent financial shape, and it’s proven year after year with A-plus audit ratings,” he said. “Surely if there was a financial problem existing in Godfrey, our finance chairman, my opponent, would have been aware of it and would have brought it to the attention of the board before the campaign.”
McCormick gave out his cellphone number, (618) 593-1977, for anyone with questions.
He called Stewart’s promises unrealistic.
“I’ve spoken to you tonight from a place of truth,” McCormick said.
Stewart faulted employees for not quickly recognizing problems with the street materials.
“It cost us a lot of money and it caused a lot of hassle for residents,” he said.
“On the credit issue, I’m referring to the fact that we had problems like losing our credit at Walmart,” he said. “How can that happen? How can we not pay our bills on time and lose credit there?
“My promises aren’t unrealistic. I’m a data processing person, I know the numbers, I believe we can do it.”
The two clerk candidates, incumbent Bethany Bohn and challenger Kevin Botterbush Sr., also spoke for a few minutes.
Bohn said she wants to continue serving as a liaison between residents and the Village Board. She has served as clerk for two years and started working for the village in 2012 in the assessor’s office. She served as deputy clerk for three years.
In 2019, she received her registered municipal clerk, certified municipal clerk, and certified Illinois assessment officer designations. She is a member of the Illinois Municipal Clerks Association and the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.
“My door is always open,” she said.
Botterbush owns Botterbush and Associates Real Estate. He has also been an instructor and the real estate program coordinator at Lewis and Clark Community College for 24 years.
Botterbush said he wants to collaborate with the Madison County Clerk’s Office, update the Godfrey clerk’s website and run the office in a fiscally responsible way while creating a friendly, service-oriented atmosphere.
“I will keep you informed,” he said.
The five trustee candidates are incumbent Jeffery R. Weber, Sarah Woodman, incumbent Nathan L. Schrumpf, Rick Lauschke and James J. Ward.
Asked whether Godfrey should continue to contract with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for police protection, all responded affirmatively except Ward. He said forming a village police force would be worth the expense. More officers on patrol might deter vehicle burglaries in his neighborhood, he said.
Huber also asked the candidates if the village should allow marijuana dispensaries. Ward, Schrumpf and Weber said they were opposed to the idea.
“There’s other ways to raise money,” Weber said. “If you want marijuana, let Alton have it.”
Woodman said she’d need to study the idea before committing to an answer, while Lauschke said he supported it because it would generate revenue that would reduce the village’s reliance on property taxes.