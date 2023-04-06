A fireworks show in Godfrey traditionally wraps up the Family Fun Fest on July 4 at Glazebrook Park. Godfrey trustees agreed to spend $15,000 with J&M Displays of Iowa for this year’s show. They return after what organizers say was a good show last year.
There are sponsorship opportunities tied to the day’s activities as well, as Godfrey Park and Recreation Director Chris Logan tells The Big Z.
Family Fun Fest traditionally includes vendors, games, face painting, and BeBe the Clown. In addition, there is the awards ceremony for the baseball program, live music, and the Great Godfrey Maze design reveal.