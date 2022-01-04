A dog attack in Calhoun County last summer in which a delivery driver had to have his hand and wrist amputated has resulted in the Godfrey Village Board passing a vicious dog ordinance. There are usually a few dog attacks each year in the village, and this ordnance gives the village’s animal control officer the teeth to deal with problem dogs.
Susie Stephan tells The Big Z the ordinance is not breed-specific, but rather, takes the circumstances into consideration.
The ordinance comes as Madison County has shifted responsibility for having such laws in place to its municipalities, according to Stephan.