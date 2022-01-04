In just a little more than a year, Godfrey has worked with the Federal Railroad Administration to establish Quiet Zones at two of its four railroad crossings. The first to receive the designation are the crossings at Alby Street and Bethany Lane.
That is because those crossings have been upgraded through the higher speed rail project to a point where certain safety standards have been met. Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick tells The Big Z what the designation means.
The thought is that with the relatively close distance between the crossings at Alby Street, Tolle Lane, Pearl Street, and Bethany Lane, the train horns are consistently sounding until the train has made it through the Village. The zones go into effect starting January 12, but McCormick reminds it may take some time for the engineers to get used to the new zones, meaning the horns may not stop immediately. The village is working with the Federal Railroad Administration to get the designations approved for the crossings at Pearl Street and Tolle Lane.