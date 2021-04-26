The village of Bethalto on Oct. 16 commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Bethalto Arboretum, east of Central Park at the intersection of East Central and Longfellow streets. The site was originally dedicated on Oct. 15, 1966, and includes more than 150 varieties of trees, plants and shrubs. Jeff Allsman, assistant to the mayor, delivered a history of the arboretum and local plant expert Gail Humiston gave a keynote speech on the benefits of local parks.