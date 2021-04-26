The Bethalto Arboretum has been awarded Level 1 Accreditation by the ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program and the Morton Arboretum for achieving standards of professional practice deemed important for arboreta and botanical gardens.
The accreditation program is the only global initiative to officially recognize arboreta at various levels of development, capacity and professionalism. The Bethalto Arboretum is also now recognized as an accredited arboretum in the Morton Register of Arboreta, a database of the world's arboreta and gardens dedicated woody plants.
Bethalto's arboretum, on the corner of East Central and Moreland Road, was created out of an old railroad bed consisting of 4.6 acres donated by Bethalto National Bank. It was dedicated Oct. 15, 1966, with a few small trees. Now there are 150-plus trees with more than 80 species of woody trees and shrubs identified. This includes a variety of oaks, maples, evergreen and flowering crabapple. The arboretum is open to the public with a winding pathway to walk or ride bikes in. Educational walking tours have been available through the Bethalto library.
"We are very pleased to be recognized as an accredited arboretum by ArbNet," said Debbie Sims, secretary of Bethalto Spirit and chairman of the Beautification Committee. "This honors the past community leaders who had the vision to establish the green space, validates what is being done now by our faithful volunteers to maintain the area, and encourages us to continue to can improve the arboretum for the future. The Bethalto Spirit Board greatly appreciates the research, dedication and hard work of Sandra Balsters in submitting the request for certification. The arboretum is open to the public and we look forward to sharing its beauty with many."
The certification process for this recognition was organized by members of the Bethalto Spirit Beautification Committee. Bethalto Spirit is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that promotes community programs and beautification. For more information on volunteer opportunities, visit Bethalto Arboretum on Facebook.