The Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 70 on June 25 that claimed the life of a woman from Glen Carbon.
Jasmine Streator, 26, has been identified as the victim in the incident in which police say her car left the road, traveled through the median and struck a tractor-trailer truck.
Police are still investigating why Streator’s car left the road. She was traveling west when her vehicle left I-70 in Bond County, crossed the center median, and hit the tractor-trailer head-on. Her car rolled over and came to rest south of the highway while the semi jack-knifed across a frontage road. The driver of the truck was not injured, but the eastbound lanes were closed for five hours after the accident.
