Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois recognized Amanda Rayfield of Godfrey (Service Unit 101) with a Volunteer of Excellence Award at its virtual 12th annual meeting on March 25.
The award recognizes volunteers who demonstrate outstanding partnership to girls while leading the Girl Scout Leadership Experience and who have contributed outstanding service in support of the council’s mission delivery to every member.
CEO Loretta Graham and the Board of Directors delivered the State of the Council and council delegates confirmed new board members. A highlight of the evening was the acknowledgment of volunteers who were recognized with Girl Scouts Adult Awards.
“Our volunteers are the driving force behind us providing the best possible Girl Scout Leadership Experience for our girls,” Graham said. “It is truly an honor to recognize these wonderful volunteers for their extraordinary dedication to Girl Scouting in southern Illinois. During a year of such uncertainty, they refused to waver in their commitment to our girls — and for that, I am extremely grateful.”
For more information about Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois, call (800) 345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org.