The winners of a recent Alton Park & Rec contest took center stage at Alton City Hall on Wednesday. The winners of the Gingerbread House contest were presented ribbons and gift certificates. There were winners from various youth age groups as well as one adult winner.
The council approved the items from Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, including the sale of real property at 1420 E. 4th Street, as well as several contracts that will eventually lead to the demolition of properties. Those properties are at 3602 & 3604 Thomas, 645 E. 5th Street, and 2128 Seminary Street. In addition, first readings were given to ordinances partially abating $8.75 million in general obligation bonds, series 2016; ordinances eliminating handicapped parking spaces at 830 E. 6th Street; the elimination of “No Parking” signs on Virden Street; authorizing an honorary street sign on Cherry Street in honor of Eddie Mae Harrison; participation in the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System; and the approval of the annual tax levy.