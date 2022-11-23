The legacy of Geno’s 140 Club in Bethalto dates back to 1937 when Julio Florini, his wife Delfina Florini and their son Geno Florini opened a grocery store in Bethalto on Spencer Street near Route 140. In 1942 they turned the store into Geno’s 140 Club bar and restaurant. Dennis and Sandy Cooper purchased Geno’s in 1983. Their son, Shane Cooper, now owns and operates the establishment.
Cooper is a lifelong resident of the Bethalto area, having graduated from Bethalto high school. He explains that generations of families have patronized the restaurant over the years. “When I was a kid I would see their parents, then I saw them and now I’m seeing their kids and grandkids come in,” he says. The business’ website explains that, “The tradition of excellent food and friendly service were begun the day the Florini’s opened the restaurant in 1942 and have continued to this day.”
From that one-room business started in 1942, the restaurant has undergone numerous expansions and updates over the years. It currently consists of a full bar with an adjacent dining area, two separate full-sized dining rooms and outdoor patio seating perfect for fair-weather dining. Last year, Cooper had the outside of the restaurant remodeled, updating the façade and signage.
He attributes the success and longevity of Geno’s to the good food, the restaurant’s consistency and to the excellent staff. “I’ve been working here 38 years,” he says. “A couple of the servers have been here 25 years and there are other servers who have at least 10 years here. We have an excellent staff.”
Cooper says the taste and quality of the food come from the recipes and the ingredients. “The vast majority of our stuff is fresh,” he explains. “All of our sauces are made from scratch. Much of the food is prepared from the original recipes the Florini’s started with.” He says the old-world recipes are unlike those found in most modern restaurants. “All of the sauces – spaghetti, pizza, chili – the vegetable beef soup, the clam chowder; they’re all recipes that have been here from the beginning,” he says.
He also points out that the restaurant uses fresh chicken tenders rather than processed meat for all entrees which include chicken. “We go through about 800 pounds of chicken tenders a week,” he says. “It’s all fresh.”
Geno’s has a full menu of steaks, strombolis, fried chicken, pepperloin, salads and sandwiches, with generous portions to satisfy any appetite. The restaurant’s popular weekday $8.99 luncheon specials provide quick, economical lunches for people working and on the go. “On Wednesdays, we serve meatloaf with mashed potatoes and a vegetable,” says Cooper. “It’s my mom’s original meat loaf recipe and we always sell out.
The restaurant offers a children’s menu with chicken strips, mini pizza, spaghetti, macaroni and cheese, corn dogs and mini tacos. They also accommodate parties and group gatherings. Cooper says the restaurant offers carry-out family meals that provide a great, economical way to feed the entire family. Family meal menu options include twelve pieces of mixed fried chicken, 20 chicken tenders, baked mostaccioli, fettuccine or pulled pork. “It’s a great way for families to eat at a reasonable price,” he says.
In addition to inside and outside dining, carryout is available on all menu items. Customers can order online or call to place their orders. Cooper explains delivery is being planned and will soon be available. He notes all restaurants have been challenged in recent years with the pandemic and the economy but that Geno’s continues to innovate and modernize in order to keep customers happy and the business successful. He points out that even during the pandemic, Geno’s kept curbside carryout going and never completely shut down.
Their website has a complete listing of all of their menu items. Gift cards can also be purchased at the website or at the restaurant. On the website, customers can also place online orders as well as sign up to receive updates on exclusive events, secret menus, special offers/discounts and loyalty rewards. Geno’s Facebook page provides updates and menu specials as well as information on special events and job opportunities at the restaurant.
Known as an area tradition for many families across the southwestern Illinois region for generations, Geno’s has been providing excellent food and friendly service for 80 years. Their website notes, “We’ll be happy to see you and you’ll be glad you came.”