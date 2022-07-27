Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.