Local nonprofit Pride Incorporated, an organization dedicated to the beautification of the Riverbend region, is bringing back the Pride Inc. Garden Tour this Sunday. The outdoor event allows attendees to take a stroll through selected private gardens and green spaces in the Alton-Godfrey area. The tour was put on hold last year because of the pandemic.
Spokesperson Roxanne Whitman tells the Big Z there are a wide variety of gardens featured.
Tour maps will be provided to those in attendance. The tour is noon-5 pm. Sunday, June 27. The tour is “go at your own pace” and will take place rain or shine. Early bird tickets can be purchased online ahead of time for $15 at prideincorporated.org, or at Karen Wilson’s State Farm Office at 225 Tolle Lane in Godfrey.
Tickets on the day of the tour are $20 and can be purchased at any of the homes featured on the tour. You can also call Pride Inc at (618) 467-2375 for additional info.