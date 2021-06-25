The NKFI’s KidneyMobile has provided more than 50,000 free screenings by traveling into high-risk communities to identify chronic kidney disease and its precursors. There will be a KidneyMobile event in Alton today including kidney and diabetes screenings at the Scott Bibb Center from noon to 4 p.m.
Kidney disease is a silent affliction, according to healthcare experts, and can cause a lot of damage before patients know they have it. Gregory Norris with ACES 4 Youth tells The Big Z the kidneys are sometimes overlooked.
Angelia Gower with Women of Destiny tells The Big Z how the KidneyMobile event will work.
Pre-registration is advised, and you must be 18 or older to get screened. To do so, call 312-321-1500, or go to https://www.nkfi.org/get-screened
