A local credit union is once again teaming up with a local food pantry for free food giveaway on Saturday. Midwest Members Credit Union will be giving away free hams on Saturday April 1 at the Crisis Food Center in Alton.
The giveaway will take place from 1-3pm at the Crisis Food Center at 21 E. 6th Street in Alton. Cars should line up on Market Street between 4th and 6th, heading north. Turn right only 6th Street and pull up on the front of the center and food will be loaded into your trunk. One ham and one bag of sides per vehicle on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.