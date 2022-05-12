The Alton City Council rolled through an agenda that was full of changes to city code and building demolitions at Wednesday’s meeting. One ordinance would set the number of establishments in the city licensed to have video gaming terminals at 36, another would add a Class E liquor license, bringing that total to 5.
That change is being made to accommodate Hickory Grove Restaurant in being allowed to serve alcohol. Those both received first reading and will come back for a final vote in two weeks. Demolition proceedings are now in motion for properties at 3,209 and 3,103 Hillcrest Avenue, and 603 Pearl Street. The first four appointed to the newly-created Riverfront Development Commission were announced: Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau President / CEO Cory Jobe; former Alderman Brian Campbell; AltonWorks founder John Simmons; and Fire Chief Jesse Jemison.