A 61-year-old homeless man was found dead under an overpass in Cottage Hills on Saturday. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of deceased subject, located under an overpass area in the 700 block of West MacArthur Drive at about 10:15am.
According to information from the Sheriff’s Department, the man commonly frequented the area. His identity is currently being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The death appears to be natural, pending an autopsy and toxicology results.