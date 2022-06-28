Voters in Fosterburg have approved a special tax levy to help the Fosterburg Fire Protection District pay for the cost of emergency and rescue crews and equipment. The special rate is not to exceed 0.10% of the value of all taxable property within the district as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue. Voters approved the question 65% - 35% with 723 votes cast.
Fosterburg Fire Protection District tax levy question
- By Doug Jenkins - WBGZ Radio
