The consolidated election is coming up April 4, and a former mayor is seeking a spot on the Wood River City Council. Dr. David Ayres was mayor from 2001 – 2005, and is ready to get back to city hall, saying he is not pleased with how the city has been run in recent years.
Ayres has operated a chiropractic practice in the city for 46 years. There are five people running for two seats on the board. Joining him on the ballot are Bill Dettmers, Dave Landry, Kristen Burns, and incumbent Sonya Hagaman. Leroy Duncan will not seek another term. Early voting begins February 23 at the Madison County Clerk’s Office and March 20 at other sites around the county.