Demolition of one of the remnants of Alton’s manufacturing history has begun. The former Lenhardt Tool and Dye building at 501 Piasa Street was sold to the city in late 2018. Heavy equipment was seen on the property Friday afternoon, starting the process of knocking it down.
At the time of the purchase, Greg Caffey, the city's Director of Planning and Development told The Big Z the property purchase fulfills another step toward the city’s vision for downtown.
What the immediate plans are for the site have not been determined.