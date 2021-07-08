A former teacher at Alton Middle School has entered a guilty plea to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. William C. Ingersoll, 53, has been sentenced to 24 months’ probation and will be required to undergo sex offender treatment. As a consequence of the plea, he will be required to register as a sex offender for life.
The investigation began in 2019 when a former student contacted a former high school teacher about alleged sexual contact between 1998 and 2000. The teacher alerted the school district, which alerted the Alton Police Department. The investigation spanned a number of states over the course of several months. According to a spokesperson with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office, the plea was reached in consultation with the victim, who was very happy, present in court and read a victim impact statement.