It’s grown from just a small “friends and family party” to what’s known as Foodstock.
This year’s benefit for Community Hope Center and Oasis Shelter for Women is Saturday, September 17th from noon until midnight at the Cottage Hills VFW.
Event spokesperson Emmylou Friemann tells The Big Z about what’s planned at Foodstock 2022:
Friemann says local businesses, teams, and groups have been collecting non-perishable food items and money as part of the event’s “Stackoff” competition.
The winner will be awarded a trophy.